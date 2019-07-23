Biswa Bhusan visits Tirumala

Governor-designate Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is all praise for TTD for its systematised administration and maintenance of hygiene atop the sacred town.

Speaking to the media outside the main temple complex on Tuesday, Mr. Harichandan said he heard a lot about the temple and its crowd management abilities and had developed a fascination towards the town.

In reply to a question as to what role he would play in the development of the State vis-a-vis getting the assistance of the Centre, Mr. Harichandan preferred commenting on the issue only after taking oath.

Mr. Harichandan, who arrived in Renigunta airport late this morning on a whirlwind pilgrimage, motored up straight and arrived at the Padmavati guest house to a warm reception by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal, Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and other officials.

The authorities and the temple priests, who received him at the main entrance of the temple, escorted him into the sacntum sanctorum where he paid his obeisances to the presiding deity. The priests also showered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on him and his entourage while the authorities presented with a memento and laddu prasadam.

As is the tradition he also offered his first prayers at the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy temple soon after alighting at the Ratha mandapam.

Later, Mr. Harichandan also paid a visit to the temple of goddess Padmavati en route to the Renigunta airport from where he flew to Vijayawada. Mr. Harichandan is scheduled to take oath as new Governor of the State on Wednesday.

Police draw flak

Meanwhile, the district police came under sharp criticism from pilgrims for imposing heavy restrictions on the movement of pilgrims. Limitations were enforced even before the aircraft by which the Governor-designate was travelling reached the Renigunta airport. Heavy traffic restrictions were slapped and pilgrims arriving in vehicles were forced to travel long distance to reach their destination.