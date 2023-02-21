Biswa Bhusan Harichandan says Andhra Pradesh is his second home

February 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said that Andhra Pradesh is his second home, and that he can never forget the love and affection showered by the people during his stay in the State.

Mr. Harichandan has been appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

At a farewell party organised by the State government on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Mr. Harichandan and presented him a memento.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan praised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for rolling out welfare schemes for all sections of society, particularly the farmers.

“I had visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs). I am pleased with the services offered through the RBKs to the farmers. The activities of the RBKs are helping the farmers a lot,” Mr. Harichandan said, adding that Andhra Pradesh was ahead of others in the agriculture sector.

“I am unhappy that I am going away from A.P., which is closer to me. I express my gratitude to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet Ministers, and the people of the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister thanked Mr. Harichandan for implementing the Constitution in letter and spirit in the State.

“The relation between the Governor and the government is very good in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Harichandan is not only an academician and a politician, but also a freedom fighter. He was elected as MLA for five times and had served the people of Odisha as Minister for four times,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“I wish the Governor all success in the future, and pray God to give him good health,” the Chief Minister said.

Several Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and officers of various departments participated.