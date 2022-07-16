Bishop praises Maris Stella College for promoting literacy among girls

Raja Rao inaugurates new building of the college as part of diamond jubilee celebrations

Bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Rajarao unveils a plaque inaugurating a new block at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Raja Rao inaugurates new building of the college as part of diamond jubilee celebrations

Bishop of Vijayawada Diocese Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao has asked the Maris Stella College management to introduce latest courses in the institution which have demand in the market.

Mr. Raja Rao, along with provincial superior, Mumbai Province, Sr. Theresa Thomas Campiyil, participated in the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college here on Saturday.

The Bishop, college principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras, vice-principal Sr. Sleeva and other faculty inaugurated the Blessed Mary of the Passion Block on the college premises.

The Bishop praised the college management for imparting quality education for girls for the last 60 years. "The new block will help in providing education to more girls in the reputed institution,” he said.

Sr. Jasintha Quadras explained that many alumni of the institution were in good positions in different fields.

The Bishop and the staff performed special prayers on the occasion. Teaching and non-teaching staff, students and parents participated in the celebrations.