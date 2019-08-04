Andhra Pradesh

Biscuit godown destroyed in fire

Biscuit company godown which was in flames at Kankipadu in Krishna district on Saturday. PHOTO: BY_ARRANGMENT

Biscuit company godown which was in flames at Kankipadu in Krishna district on Saturday. PHOTO: BY_ARRANGMENT   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

A major fire broke out in a biscuit godown at Konathanapadu village in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district in the early hours of Saturday.

On being alerted, fire tenders from Vuyyuru, Autonagar, Gannavaram, Vijayawada, Pamarru and Ajit Singh Nagar stations rushed to the spot. “The fire control personnel received a call around 2.50 a.m. The godown was completely gutted in the accident. None was injured,” said Krishna District Fire Officer (DFO) N. Avinash Jayasimha, who visited the spot.

AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Director K. Jayaram Naik said the cause of fire was not known immediately. More than 30 fire personnel participated in the operation, he said.

“Six fire tenders extinguished the flames after 15 hours. A major tragedy was averted as there was nobody in the godown when fire broke out,” said Krishna district ADFO Shankar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 2:48:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/biscuit-godown-destroyed-in-fire/article28810800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY