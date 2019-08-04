Biscuit godown destroyed in fire

A major fire broke out in a biscuit godown at Konathanapadu village in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district in the early hours of Saturday.

On being alerted, fire tenders from Vuyyuru, Autonagar, Gannavaram, Vijayawada, Pamarru and Ajit Singh Nagar stations rushed to the spot. “The fire control personnel received a call around 2.50 a.m. The godown was completely gutted in the accident. None was injured,” said Krishna District Fire Officer (DFO) N. Avinash Jayasimha, who visited the spot.

AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Director K. Jayaram Naik said the cause of fire was not known immediately. More than 30 fire personnel participated in the operation, he said.

“Six fire tenders extinguished the flames after 15 hours. A major tragedy was averted as there was nobody in the godown when fire broke out,” said Krishna district ADFO Shankar.