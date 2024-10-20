BIS organises ‘Quality Walk’ to mark World Standards Day in Vijayawada

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a ‘Quality Walk’ on the occasion of ‘Manak Mahotsav’ (World Standards Day) in Vijayawada on Sunday.

This year’s theme was “Our Shared Vision for a Better World—Sustainable Development Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure”. The walk was organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in which representative from various industries along with BIS officers participated.

BIS is also organising various activities on the protection of consumer rights to spread awareness among the public on the quality of products through standards clubs, education utilisation programmes for standardisation, consumer awareness programmes and exposure visits, the officials said.

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ walkathon

Officers and staff of the Income Tax department organised a ‘Swachha Bharat —Swachhata Hi Seva’ walkathon, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Film actor Sudheer, students, employees of various industries and officers of the Income Tax department participated in the event.

