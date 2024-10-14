GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIS holds World Standards Day in Vijayawada

Officers of the Bureau of Indian Standards felicitate the good licensees in various industries and companies

Published - October 14, 2024 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BIS, Vijayawada, Senior Director and Head, M.A.J. Vinod and other officers releasing posters on ‘Quality Walk’ at the World Standards Day celebration in Vijayawada on Monday.

BIS, Vijayawada, Senior Director and Head, M.A.J. Vinod and other officers releasing posters on ‘Quality Walk’ at the World Standards Day celebration in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Officers of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) celebrated Manak Mahotsav (World Standards Day) in Vijayawada on Monday. Industrialists and officers from BIS, Directorate of Electrical Safety and other organisations highlighted the need to maintain standards and safety of the appliances.

BIS, Vijayawada, Senior Director and Head, M.A.J. Vinod, explained the functioning of the National Standard Body of India, including protection of consumer rights regarding quality of products and creating awareness among the public by forming standard clubs. “This year BIS has organised a technical seminar on the theme ‘Our Shared Vision for a Better World — Sustainable Development Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure,’ he said.

G.V.S. Sarma, Chairman of Sarma Cylinders and Group of Companies, and Y. Prasad, Electrical Inspector and Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Electrical Licensing Board, Directorate of Electrical Safety, also explained the importance of standards. They appreciated the efforts of BIS in establishing the quality standards for various products and ensuring the safety of the consumers.

D. Vivek Vardhan Reddy, BIS Deputy Director, gave a presentation on the BIS website and the BIS Care App to verify the valid licenses. Later, the officers felicitated the good licensees in various industries and companies on the occasion.

BIS, Vijayawada, Joint Director K. Sai Kaushik, Head of Civil Engineering of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Jagadeesh Vengala, and others participated.

