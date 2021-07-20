BIS hallmark ID must on jewellery, says official

VIJAYAWADA

20 July 2021 00:58 IST

New hallmarking explained at meet

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Deputy Director-General and scientist-G M.V.S.D. Prasada Rao highlighted the key features of Hallmarking Unique Identity (HUID) which has been made mandatory from June 16 in 256 districts where assaying and hallmarking centres were located.

At an awareness meeting with jewellery merchants and stakeholders here on Monday, Mr. Prasada Rao said HUID would play a key role in tracking jewellery as each piece of it would be given a HUID code at the time of hallmarking. He said hallmarking would safeguard the interest of the consumer and one needed to enquire about HUID while purchasing ornaments.

He said jewellers with an annual turnover of less than ₹40 lakh, jewellery being exported, sent to international exhibitions and B2b domestic exhibitions were exempted from mandatory hallmarking. Watches, pens and other such jewellery items were also exempted from hallmarking.

He said jewellery manufacturers, retailers, importers, wholesalers and distributors had to register with BIS while artisans were exempted. Currently, 22K (carat), 18K and 14K gold items were allowed for hallmarking.