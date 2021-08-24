Birthday party turns tragic for youth

A birthday party, organised near the railway tracks by some youth, turned tragic for an engineering student, at Athkur village in the district.

According to Eluru Government Railway Police, S. Sai Nageswara Rao, 20, went to attend a birthday party of his friend in the village. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, they reportedly consumed liquor near the tracks.

When Nageswara Rao was walking on the tracks while speaking over his mobile phone, he was run over by a a speeding train.

The victim, a native of Vijayawada, was working in a private company in Kerala, but returned home due to COVID-19. Three other youth, who were sitting by the side of the tracks escaped unhurt.

A case has been registered.