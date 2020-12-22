Birthday greetings pour in for Jagan

Birthday greetings poured in for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from a host of dignitaries on Monday, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.
Mr. Modi conveyed his wishes to Mr. Jagan through Twitter and prayed for a healthy and long life.
At the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cut a cake marking his 48th birthday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh, Pinipe Viswaroop, T. Vanitha and Vellampalli Srinivas, MPs A. Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, CM’s Additional Secretary K. Dhananjaya Reddy, I&PR Commissioner T.V.K. Reddy, CMO CPRO P. Srihari and others.
Various Ministers and a large number of YSR Congress Party leaders personally conveyed birthday greetings to Mr. Jagan at Jaggaiahpet on the sidelines of the launch of land resurvey project.
TTD priests bless Jagan
A band of TTD priests rendered Vedasirvachanams on the Chief Minister at his camp office. They also honoured him with Sesha Vastram of the deity and presented laddu prasadam, holy water and a memento.
