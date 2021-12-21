Birthday celebrations of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy held

GUNTUR

21 December 2021

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over a phone call

The 49th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were held at the CM’s Camp Office in the presence of CMO officials and senior officials. Priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) blessed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and CM’s additional secretary K. Dhanunjaya Reddy were present.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Harichandan spoke to the Chief Minister over phone and conveyed his wishes to him.

The Governor in a Twitter message said “My heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on his birthday. May Lord Jagannath and Lord Balaji shower their choicest blessings on you for your happiness, good health and long life to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and lead the State on the path of progress and prosperity with your wisdom and dynamic Leadership."

Celebrations were held at the YSR Congress Central Party Office in Tadepalli. Adviser, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated a photo exhibition, blood donation camp. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy secured a place in the hearts of five crore people of the State. During the last two-and-a-half years, the CM brought in a series of revolutionary measures.