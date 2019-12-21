Birthday boy’s cherishing moments

A pencil sketch exhibition displaying the rare moments of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy captured the attention of people at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli.

Inaugurating the exhibition, adviser to the Government of Andhra Pradesh Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that people were celebrating Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday as one of their own family member.

He appreciated the pencil sketch artiste Balakrishna for his love and affection towards the Chief Minister.

“The sketches are inspiring and are looking lively. Its really great that people across the globe are celebrating the birthday of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Sketches on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s walkathon were also displayed in the exhibition.

A.P. Government’s Special Representative for North America Rathnakar R Pandugyala said that people across the globe were celebrating the Chief Minister's birthday and praying for his welfare and long life. He appreciated Mr. Balakrishna for his unique work.