BIRRD to get more operation theatres

TTD plans to cut down on waiting time for surgeries

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to construct additional operation theatres at its Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD) hospital in Tirupati to reduce the waiting time for surgeries.

The institute was established to treat patients suffering from poliomyelitis, cerebral palsy, and spinal injuries among others.

The free surgeries extended by TTD are drawing thousands of patients, particularly those from northern States, thus resulting in protracted waiting time for surgeries running into several months.

With an intention to bring down the waiting time, the TTD has decided to convert the existing ICU rooms at its hospital into three additional modular type operation theaters similar to the one at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai and subsequently invited tenders for the works with an estimated cost of ₹8.43 crore including GST.

However, to its surprise, it found that the figure quoted by the lowest bidder was 178% higher than its actual estimates. The bidder explained that all the items listed by TTD in its tender schedule would have to be imported and the cost would be dependent on foreign exchange rates.

The bidder also added that the Euro had climbed to ₹88 at the time of submission of tenders as against ₹78 prevalent at the time of offering the quotation. This apart, GST on custom duties also pushed up the cost, the bidder said.

After detailed discussions, the TTD finally decided to accord revised administrative sanction of ₹9.30 crore inclusive of all expenses and to take up vinyl flooring at OTs and comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC) of AC systems and other equipment by inviting separate tenders post the expiry of the warranty period. It also sought a report on the current utilisation of operation theatres before taking a final call in the matter.