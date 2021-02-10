BIRRD to be equipped with additional operation theatres

The free surgeries and out of cost medical facilities extended by TTD is attracting thousands of patients particularly those from northern States thus resulting in protracted waiting time for surgeries running into few months.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to construct additional operation theatres at its Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD) hospital at Tirupati to reduce the waiting time for surgeries.

The institute was established with a sole intention to treat the patients suffering from polio mellitus, cerebral palsy spinal injuries etc.

The free surgeries and out of cost medical facilities extended by TTD is attracting thousands of patients particularly those from northern States thus resulting in protracted waiting time for surgeries running into few months.

With an intention to bring down the waiting time considerably, TTD decided to convert the existing ICU rooms at its hospital into three additional modular type operation theatres akin to the one at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai and subsequently invited tenders for the works with an estimated cost of ₹8.43 crore including GST and other taxes.

But much to its surprise it found that the figures quoted by the lowest bidder was about 178% higher than its actual estimates. Flabbergasted at the development when asked to justify his quotation the bidder who maintained that all the items as enlisted by TTD in its tender schedule required to be imported from foreign and the cost of consignment was totally subject to the constantly vacillating exchange rate of Euros.

Further vindicating his stance, he also detailed that the exchange rate of Euro shot up to ₹88 at the time of submission of tender as against ₹78 prevalent at the time of offering of the quotation. This apart, he also underlined the mandatory payment of GST on custom duties.

After an in-depth discussion, TTD finally decided to accord revised administrative sanction of ₹9.30 crore inclusive of all expenses whatsoever that may be in the procurement of items and to take up vinyl flooring required at OTs’ and comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC) of AC systems and other equipment by inviting separate tenders post expiry of the warranty period. However, it also sought a report on the current utilisation of operation theatres before taking a final call in the matter.