GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bird photography exhibition at SVU attracts students, displays over 200 species

January 24, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors browse through the ‘Capturing Feathered Wonders’ exhibition on birds at SVU in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Visitors browse through the ‘Capturing Feathered Wonders’ exhibition on birds at SVU in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The awe-inspiring photographs of rare birds captivated visitors at the bird photography exhibition arranged by the Zoology Department of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Wednesday. Titled ‘Capturing Feathered Wonders’, the exhibition aimed to showcase the diverse avian species through the lens of talented photographers to students.

Over 200 bird species were displayed at the exhibition, inaugurated by SVU vice-chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy, in the presence of registrar O.Md. Hussain, SVU College of Sciences principal Ramakrishna Reddy and zoology head S. Kishore.

“The collection included a variety of species, vibrant nesting habits, roosting and brooding pictures, thus offering a holistic window into the avian ecosystem to the visitors,” said M. Rajasekhar, professor and wildlife researcher in zoology, who organised the event.

The students browsed through the gallery and learnt about the ecological roles, behaviour and conservation status of the birds; some expressed interest in wildlife photography, especially in ornithology, while some interacted with the experts to learn the significance of avifauna.

Among the photographers whose work was displayed was V. Kiran Kumar, a Deputy Inspector-General in the Department of Registration and Stamps. Passionate about wildlife photography as a hobby, he toured the State, especially the Pulicat and Kolleru lake areas, to capture hundreds of images.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.