Bird photography exhibition at SVU attracts students, displays over 200 species

January 24, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The awe-inspiring photographs of rare birds captivated visitors at the bird photography exhibition arranged by the Zoology Department of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Wednesday. Titled ‘Capturing Feathered Wonders’, the exhibition aimed to showcase the diverse avian species through the lens of talented photographers to students.

Over 200 bird species were displayed at the exhibition, inaugurated by SVU vice-chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy, in the presence of registrar O.Md. Hussain, SVU College of Sciences principal Ramakrishna Reddy and zoology head S. Kishore.

“The collection included a variety of species, vibrant nesting habits, roosting and brooding pictures, thus offering a holistic window into the avian ecosystem to the visitors,” said M. Rajasekhar, professor and wildlife researcher in zoology, who organised the event.

The students browsed through the gallery and learnt about the ecological roles, behaviour and conservation status of the birds; some expressed interest in wildlife photography, especially in ornithology, while some interacted with the experts to learn the significance of avifauna.

Among the photographers whose work was displayed was V. Kiran Kumar, a Deputy Inspector-General in the Department of Registration and Stamps. Passionate about wildlife photography as a hobby, he toured the State, especially the Pulicat and Kolleru lake areas, to capture hundreds of images.