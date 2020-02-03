Biovalley set to use printing devices for biotech use

Biovalley, India’s foremost incubation centre supporting disruptive technologies, has made headway in bringing the design, development and manufacturing of their 3D print technology for printing electronic components to India.

Biovalley is located at the AP MedTech Zone (AMTZ), projected to become India’s largest cluster for medical devices manufacturing. The zone is developed in 270 acres at Nadupuru village near Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The technology will be used in printing devices for biotech use. Electronic Alchemy e-Forge is the name of this technology. “Vizag is all set to become the world’s first city to roll out commercial devices from this 3D printer,” Biovalley Incubation Council Director and CEO Amit Srivastava has told The Hindu.

Disruptive technologies

Biovalley supports disruptive technologies in a big way to scale up through industry connects and various government grant and funding opportunities. It’s a Biotechnology Industrial Research Council (BIRAC) and Department of Biotechnology, Government of India-funded incubation centre.

Mr. Srivastava said Biovalley’s partner, Euro Alliance SA, Switzerland, entered into a partnership with Morningbird Media Corporation in Houston to bring the design, development and manufacturing of their 3D print technology for printing electronic components to India. It will be used in printing devices for biotech use.

According to Chance Glenn, president, Morningbird Media Corporation, they were delighted to partner with Euro Alliance and look forward to this exciting journey of commercialising the technology in India and onto the rest of the world.

Euro Alliance CMD Rakshit Mehta expects to evolve the technology for various health projects of Biovalley. In the long run, Mr. Mehta is also exploring various applications including collaborating with the Indian Navy in the city as well as defence to develop electronic components on-demand.

Mr. Srivastava said the technology shall further national interest. The incubation programme would assist Euro Alliance to explore further applications of the technology and adapt it to printing commercial batch of electronic devices and its mechanical parts.

An example would be in delivering precise personalised nutrition using signals of individuals captured from smart watch. The personalised nutrition device would be the world’s first to be completely printed through Electronic Alchemy e-Forge in association with NASA, Mr. Srivasata said.