Biometric attendance likely in colleges, varsities from June

Bunking classes in degree colleges may be ‘a thing of past’. Very soon, students have to ‘put their thumb impressions’ during the college hours. The faculty and staff will also mark their attendance with the biometric system. The State government is contemplating introducing biometric attendance in degree colleges and universities as part of its endeavour to launch reforms and ‘streamline higher education’ in the State.

According to information, the inspection teams were visiting the degree colleges and universities to assess and examine the educational standards, including attendance, infrastructural facilities etc. As per the preliminary reports, it was found that the attendance ‘is very poor’ in the higher education institutions. The admissions to various courses are not matching the sanctioned strength and were as low as possible. In some cases, the admissions were mere 5% of the sanctioned strength in 151 government degree colleges. “Most pathetic situation is that even those students were not attending the classes regularly.”

The problem of lecturers and professors not taking classes for days together is a matter of concern. In universities, there have been instances where the faculty was also found to be abstaining from taking classes. It was found that a few professors have been deputing their research scholars to take the classes. “Keeping in view the ground realities, it has been decided to introduce biometric attendance,” said a senior official, who did not want to be quoted.

Model State

The reforms in higher educational institutions will start with the biometric attendance system, which will come into force from the next academic year – June 2020. The system will ensure that students do not skip classes and arrive and leave college/university on time, the official says.

From full fee reimbursement to Jagananna Vasati Deevena (₹20,000 per head), the government has been spending ‘huge amount’ on education with the objective of making Andhra Pradesh a model State in the education sector. The endeavour would be to revamp the system in the State and bring it on a par with developed countries. The students should be employable and have to come out of colleges with flying colours, the official feels.