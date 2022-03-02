Biodiversity parks to be set up in all districts in A.P.

100% biodiversity management committees formed, says Minister

Minister of Energy , Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (centre), A.P. State Biodiversity Board Chairman B.M.K. Reddy (right), and Member Secretary Nalini Mohan releasing a brochure at a workshop in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment, and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) has approved an action plan for the development of biodiversity parks and museums in all the districts.

Lands have been identified in Kakinada, Kadapa, Tirupati, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool for the purpose, he said.

Speaking at the inaugural event of a workshop on 'Thematic Planning For Aquatic Biodiversity and Conservation of RET Species in A.P. Involving Biodiversity Management Committees' organised by the APSBB on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said that the APSBB had constituted 100% Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in 2020-21 financial year, with the cooperation of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments as part of its efforts to protect biodiversity.

Of the 14,157 BMCs in the State, 13,363 are in panchayats. The APSBB has released ₹9.50 crore for 10,013 panchayat-level BMCs for the implementation of the Core Activities Action Plan including the conservation of Rare Endangered Threatened (RET) species, the Minister said.