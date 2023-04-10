ADVERTISEMENT

Bio-diesel and smart glove for hearing and speech impaired stand out in college tech festival in A.P.

April 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

About 70 projects were displayed during the technology festival

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) with a robot during TECKZITE-23, organised on the university campus at Nuzvid in Eluru district on Monday.

A bio-diesel project and a smart glove for speech and hearing impaired individuals designed the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid campus, were among the innovative projects displayed during technology festival TECKZITE-23 on Monday.

In all, about 70 projects on different themes were exhibited by the Student Development and Campus Activity Cell (SDCAC) of various streams during the festival, organised on the university campus.

Surapati Sankar and Basasetti Kesava Sai Kiran of E-3 chemical engineering designed a bio-diesel project and L. Veda Murthy, D. Gnaneswari and Shaik Chandini of E-1 electronics and communication engineering of RGUKT designed smart gloves for hearing and speech impaired individuals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

RGUKT, A.P., chancellor K.C. Reddy, vice chancellor M. Vijay Kumar, director G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao, administrative officer Pradeep, TECKZITE convenor K.K. Singh and others lauded the students for displaying the projects, which included a robot using Klann mechanism; eco-friendly charger; smart agriculture using IoT; working model of gear box; arduino robot arm; smart helmet and solar tracker.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US