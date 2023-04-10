HamberMenu
Bio-diesel and smart glove for hearing and speech impaired stand out in college tech festival in A.P.

About 70 projects were displayed during the technology festival

April 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) with a robot during TECKZITE-23, organised on the university campus at Nuzvid in Eluru district on Monday.

A bio-diesel project and a smart glove for speech and hearing impaired individuals designed the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid campus, were among the innovative projects displayed during technology festival TECKZITE-23 on Monday.

In all, about 70 projects on different themes were exhibited by the Student Development and Campus Activity Cell (SDCAC) of various streams during the festival, organised on the university campus.

Surapati Sankar and Basasetti Kesava Sai Kiran of E-3 chemical engineering designed a bio-diesel project and L. Veda Murthy, D. Gnaneswari and Shaik Chandini of E-1 electronics and communication engineering of RGUKT designed smart gloves for hearing and speech impaired individuals.

RGUKT, A.P., chancellor K.C. Reddy, vice chancellor M. Vijay Kumar, director G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao, administrative officer Pradeep, TECKZITE convenor K.K. Singh and others lauded the students for displaying the projects, which included a robot using Klann mechanism; eco-friendly charger; smart agriculture using IoT; working model of gear box; arduino robot arm; smart helmet and solar tracker.

