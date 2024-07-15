Bindu Madhav assumes office as Kurnool SP

Garikapati Bindu Madhav, a 2017 batch IPS officer, on Monday, July 15, took charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kurnool district. Speaking to the media, Mr. Madhav said that strict measures would be taken to uphold law and order.

“We ask the public to promptly report to the police for appropriate and immediate action should any issue arise,” he said.

Mr. Bindu Madhav said that vigorous measures would be in place to ensure peace and security in the district with a focus on serving the public.

“Special attention will be paid to women’s safety and combating crimes against them. Elimination of the cultivation and pedalling of ganja with a 100-day action plan, and addressing cybercrimes are on top of my agenda,” the SP said.

Bindu Madhav hails from Vijayawada and had initially served in the Greyhounds in Prakasam district and subsequently served in various capacities including Rampachodavaram Additional SP, Guntur SEB Joint Director, and Palnadu district Additional SP before being posted in Kurnool.

