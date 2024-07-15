GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bindu Madhav assumes office as Kurnool SP

Published - July 15, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Garikapati Bindhu Madhav taking charge in Kurnool on Monday.

Garikapati Bindhu Madhav taking charge in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Garikapati Bindu Madhav, a 2017 batch IPS officer, on Monday, July 15, took charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kurnool district. Speaking to the media, Mr. Madhav said that strict measures would be taken to uphold law and order.

“We ask the public to promptly report to the police for appropriate and immediate action should any issue arise,” he said.

Mr. Bindu Madhav said that vigorous measures would be in place to ensure peace and security in the district with a focus on serving the public.

“Special attention will be paid to women’s safety and combating crimes against them. Elimination of the cultivation and pedalling of ganja with a 100-day action plan, and addressing cybercrimes are on top of my agenda,” the SP said.

Bindu Madhav hails from Vijayawada and had initially served in the Greyhounds in Prakasam district and subsequently served in various capacities including Rampachodavaram Additional SP, Guntur SEB Joint Director, and Palnadu district Additional SP before being posted in Kurnool.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.