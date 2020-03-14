‘Bind over charges against contestants’

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar on Friday accused the government of threatening the JSP and BJP contestants with slapping bind over charges.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Manohar said, “The police are harassing the contestants by asking them to come to the police station on bind-over charge.”

“Our candidates, mostly youth and women, are brave enough to face the tactics of the YSRCP government and be in the fray despite hurdles,” he said.

Mr. Manohar said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed a mistake by setting up the ward / village volunteer system as was done by the TDP through the Janmabhoomi Committees.

Foundation Day

Marking the JSP foundation Day (March 14), party president Pawan Kalyan would address meeting in the city. Mr. Pawan Kalyan would also perform ‘Godavari harati’ at Rama Padalu Revu at Dowleswaram in the evening.