‘Bind over charges against contestants’

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar on Friday accused the government of threatening the JSP and BJP contestants with slapping bind over charges.
Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Manohar said, “The police are harassing the contestants by asking them to come to the police station on bind-over charge.”
“Our candidates, mostly youth and women, are brave enough to face the tactics of the YSRCP government and be in the fray despite hurdles,” he said.
Mr. Manohar said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed a mistake by setting up the ward / village volunteer system as was done by the TDP through the Janmabhoomi Committees.
Foundation Day
Marking the JSP foundation Day (March 14), party president Pawan Kalyan would address meeting in the city. Mr. Pawan Kalyan would also perform ‘Godavari harati’ at Rama Padalu Revu at Dowleswaram in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.