Bill recognising Urdu as second official language passed

VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the AP Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 paving the way for recognition of Urdu as the second official language after Telugu.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minorities’ Welfare Minister Amzath Basha tabled the Bill on behalf of Tourism and Culture Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Basha thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving Urdu well-deserved recognition as an Indo-Aryan language spoken by more than 100 million people in the Indian sub-continent.

The Assembly also passed the AP Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources Bill, 2022.

The Bill was moved by the Deputy Chief Minister. It is intended to ensure security and social status to the minorities and develop them on all fronts.

Mr. Basha observed that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to implement such an Act for the minorities and exuded confidence that it would provide the much-needed financial assistance for their upliftment.