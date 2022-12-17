Bilawal Bhutto’s effigy burnt in Tirupati for his comments on PM Modi

December 17, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

They demanded an unconditional apology from the neighbouring nation to India

A.D. Rangarajan

BJP leaders protesting against Bilawal Bhutto in Tirupati on December 17, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

State leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) converged at MCT Circle here on December 17 to burn the effigy of Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, taking exception to his unwarranted criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the U.N. meeting recently.

State Secretary Kandriga Uma, official spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, Tirupati district President S. Dayakar Reddy, General Secretaries R.Viswanath and T.D. Varaprasad set the effigy on fire and condemned the ‘intemperate remarks’. Taking exception to the comments, they demanded an unconditional apology from the neighbouring nation to India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Srinivas observed that the remarks were made out of frustration over Pakistan getting into the clutches of terrorist organisations, besides its sinking economy. The leaders recalled that the leading nations that had declined visa to Mr. Modi had later rolled red carpet, and as such Mr. Bhutto’s outbursts reflected his ignorance and hatred towards India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US