Biking across the country to create awareness on COVID

Bijendar Singh, an avid motorcyclist from Haryana, reached the city on Thursday after riding for 53 days across several States.

Mr. Singh is on a mission to spread awareness on COVID-19 and farmer suicides across the country. Members of Jana Vignana Vedika gave a warm welcome to Mr. Singh at the Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building.

“I started from Haryana on July 26 and rode across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha to reach Andhra Pradesh. Throughout my journey, I met nearly 19,000 people from various States and learnt about their food habits and local cultures,” Mr. Singh said.

“A number of people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and the government should come to their help. Corporate hospitals are charging exorbitant rates for treating COVID-19 patients, and it is time that the government offers free treatment to all patients,” he added.

“Through my motorcycle expedition, I also aim to send a message to farmers that they should stay strong in the face of adversity and face their problems instead of giving in to them and ending their lives,” Mr. Singh said.

Member of The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) Aja Sarma congratulated Mr. Singh on his expedition and said the government must take note of his views.