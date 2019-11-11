Biker quartet on Kathmandu to Kanyakumari mission

A four-member team of motorcycle riders from Kathmandu are bowled over by the scenic beauty of Visakhapatam and helping nature city’s denizens.

The team – Rabi Moktan, Prashant Joshi, Karma and Ramakrishna Prajapati – set out on a tour from K to K (Kathmandu to Kanyakumari) on their motorcycles on November 3. Their mission? Campaign against rape, and to promote gender equality.

A ride to remember

They reached Visakhapatam on Nov 9. Three of the four members were spotted going on their motorbikes on the Beach Road on Monday. “We did not encounter any problems along the route so far. India is a great country and the tour gave us an opportunity to know the diverse cultures and to taste the ethnic cuisines of different places. We have already covered Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, and are now in Vizag,” says Mr. Moktan. “The people of Vizag have a helping nature. The food is spicy but we are adjusting to it. Yesterday, we tried idly and dosa. The idly was very tasty. We want to try different foods at different places,” he says.

Akin to Barcelona

“A few months ago, I was in Barcelona and the scenic beauty of Vizag is comparable to it. Though we toured Patna and the North East during an earlier occasion, this is our first visit to South India. We will visit Guntur, Chennai and conclude our tour at Kanyakumari,” explains Mr. Karma, a stage and film actor in Nepal.

The team belonging to the Royal Enfielders Hub – Bullet Club of Nepal, are covering around 400 km a day. Though they plan to wind up before dusk, most of the days, their tour continues till late in the evening, they say.

Mr. Prajapati was indisposed and remained confined to his room on Monday. The other members visited the Fishing Harbour, and later continued their onward journey. They plan to return to Kathmandu by New Year’s day, 2020.