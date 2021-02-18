Andhra Pradesh

Bike yatra for VSP concludes

A bike rally organised by SFI from Guntur, seeking protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, concluded at GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A bike yatra organised, under the aegis of the Students Federation of India (SFI), from Guntur to Visakhapatnam, seeking protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), concluded at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office here on Wednesday.

DYFI State secretary M. Surya Rao demanded a review of the privatisation proposal. He said it was shameless on the part of the Centre to propose privatisation of VSP, which was worth over ₹2 lakh crore. He demanded that the State government adopt a resolution against the privatisation of VSP and demanded that MLC P.V.N. Madhav resign from his post and join the agitation.

DYFI leaders Mahesh, Raju, Prasanna, Ganesh and JAC leaders M. Jaggu Naidu and SFI leaders Naidu, Kusuma and Prabhu Das were present.

