ADVERTISEMENT

Bike taxi service launched at Vijayawada railway station

February 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The service was launched recently at Rajahmundry, plans are afoot to launch the service at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru stations also, says SCR official

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil flags off Rapido services at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division launched bike pick-up and drop-point services of the firm Rapido at Vijayawada Railway station, near the second East entrance, on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil, who inaugurated the services, said the contract was awarded under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme (NINFRIS).

“Rapido service was launched recently at Rajahmundry. Plans are afoot to launch the service at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru stations also,” Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavillapalli of Vijayawada Division said the collaborative marketing partnership will benefit both Rapido and the Railways, and the passengers can avail of the services with mobile applications on hand, which are purely cashless and digital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US