Bike taxi service launched at Vijayawada railway station

The service was launched recently at Rajahmundry, plans are afoot to launch the service at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru stations also, says SCR official

February 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil flags off Rapido services at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil flags off Rapido services at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division launched bike pick-up and drop-point services of the firm Rapido at Vijayawada Railway station, near the second East entrance, on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil, who inaugurated the services, said the contract was awarded under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme (NINFRIS).

“Rapido service was launched recently at Rajahmundry. Plans are afoot to launch the service at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru stations also,” Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavillapalli of Vijayawada Division said the collaborative marketing partnership will benefit both Rapido and the Railways, and the passengers can avail of the services with mobile applications on hand, which are purely cashless and digital.

