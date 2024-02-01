Bike taxi service launched at Vijayawada railway station

February 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division launched bike pick-up and drop-point services of the firm Rapido at Vijayawada Railway station, near the second East entrance, on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil, who inaugurated the services, said the contract was awarded under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme (NINFRIS).

“Rapido service was launched recently at Rajahmundry. Plans are afoot to launch the service at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru stations also,” Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavillapalli of Vijayawada Division said the collaborative marketing partnership will benefit both Rapido and the Railways, and the passengers can avail of the services with mobile applications on hand, which are purely cashless and digital.