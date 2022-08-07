Andhra Pradesh: Bike rally held to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Rayachoti

We should remember sacrifices made by freedom fighters, says Joint Collector

Denizens taking part in the rally at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Sunday.

Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria flagged off a motorcycle rally at the Collectorate on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The rally passed through the arterial junctions of the town.

Officials, public representatives, secretariat employees and residents participated enthusiastically by attaching the Tricolour to their vehicles. A large number of people from several walks of life took part in the rally.

Ms. Ansaria said that as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have called upon all citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15.

“We are enjoying the fruits of freedom as a result of the sacrifices of many freedom fighters. Everyone should remember their sacrifices. The Central and State governments are organising special programmes and events under the name of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour the spirit of the Indian freedom struggle,” she said.

Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the rally passed off without incident.

Rayachoti RDO Rangaswamy, Municipal Commissioner Rambabu, Municipal Chairman Fayaz Bhasha, DEO Raghava Reddy, District Fire Department Officer Anil Kumar, District Panchayat Officer Nagaraju and senior officials took part in the rally.