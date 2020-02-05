Bike lifter nabbed at Malkapuram

Malkapuram police on Tuesday arrested a person, who was involved in two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw theft cases at various parts under Zone II limits, in Visakhapatnam.

The arrested has been identified as Dharamala Srinu, a resident of Venkannapalem area at Pedagantyada and a driver.

The police have recovered nine two-wheelers and an autorickshaw from the accused.

According to Inspector of Crime, Malkapuram police station, being addicted to vices, the accused Srinu started to commit crimes in the city. He said that after the police have received number of bike missing cases from Malkapuram area, they have formed a team to investigate the theft cases. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Srinu. Police said that the accused targets vehicles parked at lonely places and lifts them. After committing thefts, the accused sells the bikes in second hand market for about ₹10,000, the police said.

The accused was remanded. Investigation is on.