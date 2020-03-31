Bihar students back in hostel in Vizag

Twenty Intermediate students from Bihar have been relocated to their hostel following the intervention of Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav brought to her notice by Twitter that the students were staying in two hotels following the closure of the hostel. They could not leave for their places with the nationwide lockdown being implemented.

With Ms. Srijana’s intervention, the students went back to the hostel and proper facilities were provided. Mr. Tejashwi Yadav thanked her for the timely action.