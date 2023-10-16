Bihar model of caste census should be implemented in A.P.: Samajwadi Party

October 16, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party have demanded that guidelines for the proposed caste census be formulated based on the views of representatives from all political parties in the State.

In a statement released on Sunday (October 15), the Samajwadi Party’s State president Pasam Venkateswarlu said the government should call an all-party meeting to elicit views of all sides before formulating guidelines for a caste census.

He said the survey should collect socioeconomic data to capture facts related to the caste population and their economic status, similar to the Bihar model. Based on the data acquired through the survey, backward classes should be given reservations in education and employment sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also demanded an amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act to incorporate a sub-quota for women belonging to the Backward Castes and said that this Act should be implemented in the 2024 general elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT