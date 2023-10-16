ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar model of caste census should be implemented in A.P.: Samajwadi Party

October 16, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party have demanded that guidelines for the proposed caste census be formulated based on the views of representatives from all political parties in the State.

In a statement released on Sunday (October 15), the Samajwadi Party’s State president Pasam Venkateswarlu said the government should call an all-party meeting to elicit views of all sides before formulating guidelines for a caste census.

He said the survey should collect socioeconomic data to capture facts related to the caste population and their economic status, similar to the Bihar model. Based on the data acquired through the survey, backward classes should be given reservations in education and employment sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also demanded an amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act to incorporate a sub-quota for women belonging to the Backward Castes and said that this Act should be implemented in the 2024 general elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US