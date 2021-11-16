Biggest political defeat awaits Naidu on his home turf: Sajjala

GUNTUR

16 November 2021 00:54 IST

‘TDP appointed rowdy-sheeters as poll agents’

Adviser to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is waiting for his biggest political defeat on his home turf of Kuppam, adding that the people are in favour of the YSRCP for the welfare programmes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he accused Mr. Naidu of spreading falsehood on voting in Kuppam Municipality with a voter base of 37,600 , even as the election was held in a peaceful manner.

He asserted that there was no need to cast fake votes as people were always ready to support the YSRCP, adding that Mr. Naidu was preparing ground by putting on a show as he was convinced of his party’s defeat.

“Mr. Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the constituency by pooling people from other places. Hundreds of people were brought to the booths and rowdy-sheeters were appointed as poll agents,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that despite knowing how the elections were conducted and how many agents were permitted at polling stations, Mr. Naidu was making baseless arguments on fake votes. “How fake voters could exercise their franchise in the presence of agents of all political parties at the booths?” he asked.

Recalling that the TDP activists were caught red-handed distributing money to the voters, he said that Mr. Naidu was trying to mislead the people of Kuppam.

“As of 1 p.m. on Monday, the total polling was about 60 %. The people of Kuppam are ready to reject the TDP as they are happy with the good governance of the YSRCP. People have reposed faith in the YSRCP in the successive elections,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.