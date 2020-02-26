Big-ticket projects for Prakasam soon, says MP

Prakasam district is all set to witness rapid progress in the coming years with the Centre proposing to set up two big defence facilities soon, according to YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday to review the implementation of projects being taken up with the assistance of the Union government in Prakasam district, he said Donakonda had been chosen for the establishment of a defence cluster at a cost of ₹2,800 crore. Naval authorities also proposed to set up a ₹2,400 crore communication towers in Donakonda, a strategic air strip during the British rule, he explained.

The ruling YSRCP was making efforts to get grounded a major public sector port at Ramayapatnam to spur growth in the district, he said, adding the Centre had short-listed two places in the district for setting up of helipads with a view to improving air connectivity. Donakonda was also best suited for setting up aerospace industries.

Drinking water project

He promised to get the maximum Central assistance under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the ₹5,400 drinking water project to be taken up in the district to find a permanent solution to the fluoride-problem.

YSRCP MLA from Giddalur Anna Ram Babu sought the MP’s intervention for early grounding of drinking water schemes in his constituency in the drought-prone western Prakasam.