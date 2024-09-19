Big shock to YSRCP in Ongole as Balineni quits party

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, former Minister and five-time MLA from Ongole, resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday.

Addressing a letter to party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy cited personal reasons for his decision.

In the letter, he said, “Irrespective of politics, I would definitely appreciate if the State is on the development path. Ultimately, welfare of the people is important for me. Without any hesitation, I tried to stop Jagan Mohan Reddy whenever he made a wrong political decision. We should respect the people’s verdict. I believe in decent politics as we stand role model for many.”

“My political career had begun with the blessings of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. I had left Ministry in the combined A.P. only to join Jagan’s Odarpu Yatra. Two Ministers and 15 MLAs had quit Congress to support him. However, he failed to give a Ministry to none of us,” Mr. Srinivasa Reddy told the The Hindu.

Explaining the reasons for his resignation, he said, “People are more important to me than power. The health of many men in the State has spoiled due to spurious liquor brands. During the last three years, I have been pointing out the mistakes of the YSRCP-led government, but Jagan turned a deaf ear to me. He couldn’t digest the facts revealed by me.”

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy would meet JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Thursday morning.

He further said that “JSP is involved in matured politics. Despite facing several comments from the YSRCP leaders in the past five years, Mr. Pawan Kalyan didn’t criticise anyone after coming to power.”

