Big push to renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh

Government plans to roll out an integrated policy covering solar, wind and hybrid, energy storage, green hydrogen, and EV charging infrastructure with a view to promoting clean energy solutions and supporting national net-zero targets

Published - August 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh is one of the leading States in renewable energy adoption, with an impressive 9.50 GW increase in its total installed capacity since 2014.

In a significant move towards sustainable development of the State, the government is preparing an Integrated Renewable Energy Policy (IREP) covering solar, wind and hybrid, energy storage, green hydrogen and its derivatives, biofuels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar, held a review meeting in this regard on August 21 (Wednesday).

According to an official release, Andhra Pradesh is one of the leading States in Renewable Energy (RE) adoption, with an impressive 9.50 Gigawatt (GW) increase in its total installed capacity from 1.30 GW on June 2, 2014, to 10.8 GW by July 31, 2024.

The State has solar power potential of approximately 38.50 GW, wind 74.90 GW at 100 metres and 123.34 GW at 150 metres, and 300 sunny days annually with solar insolation exceeding 5 kWh/m²/day.

The new policy’s focus will be on increasing the RE mix, promoting clean energy solutions to reduce emissions, and supporting national net-zero targets.

Additionally, the policy seeks to create investment opportunities, facilitate a circular economy around clean energy, and generate both direct and indirect employment. It will be regularly evaluated to assess its impact and ensure the inclusion of new RE market guidelines from the Government of India and the State Government. The NREDCAP will be the nodal agency for its implementation.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation Vice-Chairman K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri.

