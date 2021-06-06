Big haul of illicit liquor in Chittoor, seven held

Gutkha, tobacco products worth ₹10 lakh seized in other raids

Police on Sunday seized 10,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash and one thousand litres of illicit liquor, and arrested seven persons at Kalini and Ayyavari Kandriga hamlets of Palassamudram mandal, 50 km from here.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told reporters here that taking advantage of the lockdown and thin movement of public, gangs involved in brewing illicit liquor had once again become active in Palasamudram mandal. A special party was formed by roping in police of NR Peta, Palasamudram, Chittoor East and SR Puram stations, and it swung into action in the early hours of Sunday. A large amount of material used for brewing of liquor and the stock of fermented jaggery and liquor was seized.

Police also conducted a cordon and search operation at the two villages, while 27 cases were registered on detection of a number violations by some of the households such as entertaining strangers, helping them stock the contraband and acting as their informers. A couple of motorcycles were also seized.

Meanwhile, SP Senthil Kumar said that gutkha and tobacco products worth ₹10 lakh was seized at several places during the special raids at Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor, Puttur and Sri City police sub-divisions on Sunday. The raids covered petty shops and tea stalls. Cases were booked against 15 persons, who were arrested. The SP said the Punganur police arrested two youth and seized 10 kg of ganja at an isolated spot close to Karnataka border.