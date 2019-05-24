Big gains for YSRCP in Anakapalle, set to make clean sweep of Assembly, LS seats

The YSRCP is all set to make a clean sweep in the Assembly segments of the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency.

The party cadre was in celebration mood right from noon as the trends indicated a landslide victory for the party. In the last elections, the YSRCP had to remain content with a lone Assembly seat – Madugula – in Anakapalle Lok Sabha.

B. Mutyala Naidu of the YSRCP won over G. Rama Naidu of the TDP in the Madugula segment in 2014.

The YSRCP re-nominated the sitting MLA, and the TDP again fielded Rama Naidu this time. The former is leading over his rival by 14,850 votes, according to the trends available till evening.

In the Anakapalle Assembly segment, YSRCP candidate Gudivada Amarnath was ahead with a comfortable majority of nearly 8,000 votes over the sitting MLA and TDP nominee Peela Govinda Satyanararayana.

Mr. Amarnath attributed his success to the faith of the people in party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I was actively involved in the agitations for safeguarding the interests of north Andhra and Visakhapatnam, but it was the charisma of Mr. Jagan, which contributed to my success,” he told The Hindu. “The TDP government had neglected Visakhapatnam while taking advantage of its resources. We (YSRCP) will now strive for making the port city as the second capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

In the Chodavaram Assembly segment, Karanam Dharmasri of the YSRCP was leading by 27,246 votes over his nearest rival K.S.N. Sanyasi Raju (TDP).

“The padayatra conducted by our president has helped in making a clean sweep,” Mr. Dharmasri told the media. In Pendurthi, A. Adeep Raj (YSRCP) was leading by over 26,000 votes over his TDP rival and sitting MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. In Narsipatnam, Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh (YSRCP) was leading by over 19,000 votes over his TDP rival and Minister Ayyanna Patrudu. In Payakaraopeta, G. Babu Rao (YSRCP) secured a huge majority of over 27,000 votes over B. Bangaraiah of the TDP till evening.

In Elamanchili, U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju (YSRCP) was leading against the TDP rival and MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. B. Venkata Satyavathi of the YSRCP was leading by 82,575 votes over her TDP rival Adari Anand Kumar in Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency, according to reports that last came in.