Big cats increase in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve in Andhra Pradesh

February 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ONGOLE

The population of big cats in the expansive Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is constantly on the rise, thanks to the conservation efforts by the Forest Department, which has made the indigenous Chenchu people partners in nurturing the flora and fauna in the Nallamala hills, an offshoot of the Eastern Ghats.

Now, the State has 75 Royal Bengal tigers in the wild, with the NSTR, the largest tiger reserve in the country, accounting for 73. The Papikondalu National Park accounts for two tigers.

The number of big cats was a mere 37 in 2014-15. Their number has now jumped to 73 with the efforts to protect the endangered species paying off, says NSTR Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests Y. Srinivasa Reddy, after having a look at the Monitoring System for Tigers - Intensive Protection and Ecological Status (M-StrIPES) mobile app introduced for overseeing the patrolling by over 1,400 personnel.

The big cats’ population has been increasing gradually since then.

It was 46 in 2016-17 as also in 2017-18, 47 in 2018-19 and 63 in 2019-20, according to a report compiled by the NSTR.

The situation is conducive for further proliferation of the big cats in the 3,727.82 sq. km NSTR. Of the 73 big cats, 48 are females and 25 males. As many as 10 cubs have been recorded after the 2022 estimation, he proudly says as the ‘Save our stripes’ campaign in the NSTR landscape yields positive results.

“We will take up with enthusiasm the Phase IV camera trapping in the NSTR and corridor areas during this year,” he says.

The movement of tigers is being monitored through 1,103 camera traps with a view to preventing any illegal activities such as poaching.

The department has put in place 345 saucer pits and 60 solar pumps in the territory to quench the thirst of the big cats and other wild animals in the Nallamala hill ranges that comprise the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary and the Gundla Brahmeswaram Wildlife Sanctuary.

Conservation of tigers, an umbrella species at the apex of the food pyramid, means conservation of all species falling under the umbrella, including sambar, nilgai, spotted deer, wild boar, sloth bear, common langur and four-horned antelopes.

Summer action plan

As many as 242 natural bodies have been spruced up ahead of summer, he adds. Over 300 forest watchers work round the clock to check forest fires in a 815-km area and save the whole ecosystem.

‘Subbu’, a male tiger that had died of old age in 2020, is considered the “godfather” of the NSTR as it has fathered numerous off-springs.

It was named after Forest Deputy Range Officer Subba Rao, who had led the camera trap exercise.

Another tiger, ‘Ranga’, which had suffered face injury in 2021 and recovered thereafter, was named after Forest Range Officer Ranga Rao.

During January, a couple of heads of cattle perished, one in the reserve forest area and another in the buffer area.

Pug marks have also been recorded in the fringe forests close to Yerragondapalem in the last 10 days, giving the local people the jitters.

“This is a sign of the grown-up cubs trying to establish new territory,” say sources in the Forest Department.