Big cat gives sleepless nights to people of 10 tribal hamlets in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district

January 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The people of 10 hilltop tribal hamlets that do not have power supply in Rompelli and N.R. Puram panchayats in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district are living in constant fear and spending sleepless nights as three heads of cattle have fallen a prey to a tiger in the forest area in the last one week.

“The reserve forest is in Anantagiri mandal in the district. We are monitoring the movement of the big cat through camera traps. Two tigers were sighted in the camera traps a few weeks ago. But a single male tiger is frequenting the Buruga tribal enclosure, where 12 families reside,” forester Satyam told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“The people of the hamlets that don not have electricity are living in constant fear. We have already alerted them. Thankfully, the tiger has not harmed any human being so far. We have also reported the killing of cattle to the higher officials as the cattle owners are entitled to compensation,” forest ranger Durga Prasad said.

Meanwhile, AP Girijan Sangham leaders B. Pentayya and K. Govinda Rao appealed to the district Collector to provide protection to the lives of the tribal people.

Though pits were dug in the past for laying electricity poles, permission was refused on the plea that there was no permission from the Forest Department, they alleged.

They demanded that the Collector, the forest officials and the local MLA stay for one day in these villages to know the travails of the tribal people.

