ADVERTISEMENT

Big cat gives sleepless nights to people of 10 tribal hamlets in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district

January 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The hilltop hamlets have no power supply; three heads of cattle have already fallen prey to the tiger

The Hindu Bureau

The people of 10 hilltop tribal hamlets that do not have power supply in Rompelli and N.R. Puram panchayats in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district are living in constant fear and spending sleepless nights as three heads of cattle have fallen a prey to a tiger in the forest area in the last one week.

“The reserve forest is in Anantagiri mandal in the district. We are monitoring the movement of the big cat through camera traps. Two tigers were sighted in the camera traps a few weeks ago. But a single male tiger is frequenting the Buruga tribal enclosure, where 12 families reside,” forester Satyam told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“The people of the hamlets that don not have electricity are living in constant fear. We have already alerted them. Thankfully, the tiger has not harmed any human being so far. We have also reported the killing of cattle to the higher officials as the cattle owners are entitled to compensation,” forest ranger Durga Prasad said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, AP Girijan Sangham leaders B. Pentayya and K. Govinda Rao appealed to the district Collector to provide protection to the lives of the tribal people.

Though pits were dug in the past for laying electricity poles, permission was refused on the plea that there was no permission from the Forest Department, they alleged.

They demanded that the Collector, the forest officials and the local MLA stay for one day in these villages to know the travails of the tribal people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US