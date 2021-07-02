Big boost to aqua industry in the State

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2021 23:39 IST

Govt. plans to set up 100 aqua hubs and 8,000 retail live fish vending kiosks soon

Here is a good news for fish lovers. Fisheries Department officials are planning to set up 100 aqua hubs and about 8,000 retail live fish vending kiosks across the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the project, estimated to cost ₹300 crore, soon.

A model aqua hub was recently opened at Ganguru on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

“Aqua hubs will be established with a brand name and will have e-marketing facility too. The project will give a boost to the aqua industry in the State,” Commissioner (Fisheries) K. Kannababu told The Hindu on Friday.

“The aim is to supply nutritious diet and sell fresh fish, shrimp and crabs at reasonable prices to the people. Aqua hubs will also help increase the domestic consumption and enhance marketing facility to the farmers,” he said.

The total production had increased from 20 lakh matric tonnes (MT) to 42 lakh MT in the last five years. Production of inland fisheries had increased from 14 lakh MT to 30 lakh MT between 2015 and 2020.

Contribution of the fisheries sector to the GSDP was 8.67%, with gross value addition of ₹50,660 crore, in 2019-20. The industry is providing employment to about 19 lakh people directly and indirectly in the State,” Mr. Kannababu said.

“We are planning to set up eight to 10 aqua hubs in each district. The kiosks proposed at the town and village levels will be linked to the hubs. During the pandemic, the farmers have suffered huge losses due to poor marketing facilities. Aqua hubs will addressing the marketing issues and providing remunerative prices in the future,” he said.

Joint Director (Marine) V. Venkateswarlu said the aqua hubs would be operated by the Aqua Farming Societies (AFS), promoted by the Fisheries Department.

The Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), individual farmers, fishermen and unemployed youth registered with the hubs could run the retail kiosks, he said.

“Depending on the demand, we will open more aqua hubs and retail fish kiosks, which will provide employment to more people, particularly in the rural areas,” he added.

Employment

“Aqua hubs and retail kiosks will provide employment to more than 20,000 people in the State,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

Assistant Director B. Pavan, who is monitoring the project, said the Fisheries Department would check the quality of the products being marketed through the aqua hubs at different levels.

“The project, supported by the Pradhan Manthri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) will be maintained with good standards. The Fisheries Department will set up the aqua hubs and hand them over to the AFS,” Mr. Pavan said.