  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Big Basket online grocery store launched in Kurnool

December 11, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A Tata Enterprise online grocery store was launched in the city along with Warangal, Karimnagar, and Ramagundam in Telangana as part of the firm’s expansion to Tier-II and Tier-III cities. A release from BigBasket on Saturday said that it offers 10,000 items of daily use for ordering online, which include spices, oils, rice, and personal care items. 

About the presence of BigBasket in Kurnool, business head Harsha Jetti, said, “We keenly understand the grocery needs of the Indian consumers and are present in 400 cities/towns in India. The fact that we offer on-time delivery, a no-questions-asked return policy, and competitive prices apart from the availability of a wide range of products, help us serve people better.” 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.