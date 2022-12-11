Big Basket online grocery store launched in Kurnool

December 11, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - KURNOOL

A Tata Enterprise online grocery store was launched in the city along with Warangal, Karimnagar, and Ramagundam in Telangana as part of the firm’s expansion to Tier-II and Tier-III cities. A release from BigBasket on Saturday said that it offers 10,000 items of daily use for ordering online, which include spices, oils, rice, and personal care items.

About the presence of BigBasket in Kurnool, business head Harsha Jetti, said, “We keenly understand the grocery needs of the Indian consumers and are present in 400 cities/towns in India. The fact that we offer on-time delivery, a no-questions-asked return policy, and competitive prices apart from the availability of a wide range of products, help us serve people better.”