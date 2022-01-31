Bifurcation of Andhra’s Srikakulam district | Local residents raise objections on proposed model

Local people are insisting on the government to make Palakonda as the headquarters for Manyam district

The proposed bifurcation of Srikakulam district has led to uproar in Rajam and Palakonda constituencies as local people have different objections over the government’s proposals. Palakonda which is currently part of Srikakulam district will be merged with newly formed Manyam district, headquartered at Parvatipuram.

Many public representatives and local people are insisting on the government to make Palakonda as the headquarters for Manyam district saying that Palakonda has all the infrastructure including ITDA office. Rajam people wanted Revenue Divisional office in their town although they don’t have objections for merger with Vizianagaram district. Currently, Palakonda has RDO’s office and people of Rajam used to go there for official works. With the proposed merger of Palakonda with Manyam district, they need to travel all the way to Bobbili or Vizianagaram for official works. Former Minister and TDP in-charge of Rajam Kondru Murali asked the government to consider establishment of RDO’s office in Rajam which had the best connectivity for other places.

Srikakulam Zilla Yadava Sangham General Secretary Vullakula Neelakantheswara Yadav said that a round table conference would be organised on February 1 to step up pressure on the government to achieve Revenue Divisional Headquarters status for Rajam town. “Rajam is the most developed region as far industrial progress is concerned. RDO’s office must be set up in the district as government also has the best infrastructure here,” said Mr. Yadav.

As far as Manyam district is concerned, YSRCP MLA Alajangi Jogarao and others have also urged the government to continue Parvatipuram name for the new district. “Parvatipuram region will not attract any investment in future if Manyam name is continued for the new district. Entrepreneurs may not show much interest for investment if new district is projected as a backward one. The government should issue orders to rename it as Parvatipuram district since the town’s name is familiar all over the State even from British regime,” said Vangala Dalinaidu, Co-convener of Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti.

Leaders of the Samiti held a meeting in Parvatipuram to propose their demands on naming of the district. Saluru MLA Peedika Rajannadora and other leaders wanted RDO’s office in Saluru which would be part of the proposed Manyam district.