BIE warns colleges against making illegal admissions

VIJAYAWADA

05 August 2021 00:07 IST

‘The process will be online from 2021-22 academic year’

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has warned college managements against making illegal admissions for the academic year 2021-22.

In a statement on Wednesday, BIE Secretary V. Rama Krishna said such admissions would not be approved by the authorities. He said online admissions were being introduced from the academic year 2021-22.

Mr. Rama Krishna said it was reported that some students had taken admissions in certain colleges, and had also paid the fee even before the release of notification for online admission process by the BIE.

‘Return fee’

“The BIE is not responsible for such admissions,” he made it clear, and directed the managements of these institutions to return the fee collected from the students immediately.

He said the Regional Inspection Officers of the BIE should identify such cases and initiate action, including disaffiliation of the institution.