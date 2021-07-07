BIE releases tentative academic calendar

The new academic year 2021-22 for Intermediate final year students will start from July 12 (Monday), according to a tentative schedule of the new academic calendar released by the Board of Intermediate Education.

Teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to attend duties from July 12 but classes would be held in online mode. The colleges will have a total of 213 working days and summer vacations have been scheduled from April 24 to May 31.

Advanced supplementary examinations will be conducted in the last week of of May, 2022 and colleges will reopen after summer vacation for the academic year 2022-23 on June 1, 2022.