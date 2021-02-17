BIE notifies last date for payment of exam fee

VIJAYAWADA

17 February 2021 01:56 IST

Proposed increase in fee dropped for this year

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has notified the last dates for payment of examination fee for first year regular students (General and Vocational) and attendance-exempted private candidates (without college study) for Humanities groups and candidates with change of group who wish to appear for the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2021.

The proposed increase in the fee as per a resolution adopted in the Board meeting, is being dropped for this year, along with the waiver of late fee, at the behest of the Chief Minister in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The last date for payment of fee for first year students is March 1.

The cost of the examination application form is ₹10, examination fee for general courses is ₹490, exam fee for vocational courses (₹490 plus ₹190 for practicals) is ₹680, fee for general/vocational bridge course subjects is ₹135, for first year vocational backlog candidates appearing for practicals, it is ₹190 and bridge course examination fee to appear for mathematics (for first year BIPC students), it is ₹135.

Principals of Government Junior Colleges have been instructed to accept exam application forms along with the fee in respect of private candidates (without college study) only after a thorough scrutiny and after being satisfied about their eligibility to appear for IPE in March 2021.

The BIE has made it clear that the examination fee once paid would not be refunded or adjusted in case the candidate is found to be ineligible to appear for the exam. Candidates who have a gap of two years after passing the qualifying exam, i.e. SSC or its equivalent, are eligible to appear for both first and second year.