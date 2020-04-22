BIE invites applications for establishment of colleges

The State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has invited applications from registered educational societies/trusts for establishment of private unaided junior colleges in the State for the academic year 2020-21.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Board secretary V. Ramakrishna said the new colleges would be sanctioned wherever viability was available. There was, however, no viability in the municipal corporation limits in the State, he said, adding the list of viability was available on the BIE website.

Website

According to Mr. Ramakrishna, the managements will have to upload the prescribed application Form-I online for establishment of the proposed junior college from the official website http://bie.ap.gov.in of APBIE from April 23. The online application processing fee of ₹500, along with prescribed inspection fee (rural areas: ₹10,500, municipalities: ₹ 27,000) should be paid through online mode only.

The interested educational society/trust should visit the said website and choose their viability mandal/municipality area. After payment of the application fee through the online link, a user ID and password will be given to their registered mobile. After logging in, they will have to fill the online application form and upload the document as mentioned in the form.

After payment of the inspection fee, the managements can download the ‘BIE Geo-Tagging’ app in their smart phone and photos of the college building, classrooms, labs, library, playground etc. can be uploaded using this app.

The BIE, after verifying all the application forms and after being satisfied with all conditions, will issue formal acceptance and letter of intent for starting a new college.

The BIE has also invited online applications for extension of provisional affiliation for the year 2020-21. The online application form will be available in the official website of the Board from April 24 and managements can login with their college code (user id and password is the same)

Last date

The last date for submission of the application forms is June 1. Any fee once paid to the BIE, will not be refunded. No offline payments will be accepted.