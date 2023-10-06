BIE extends last date for payment of fee by private candidates

October 06, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended till November 30 the last date for remittance of examination fee for first and second year Intermediate-failed (‘private’ candidates) or discontinued students of both general and vocational streams to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March 2024.

In a statement on October 5 (Thursday), Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur said the government has accorded permission for re-admission of failed students of Classes X and XII to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and has issued a set of guidelines to be followed. The students seeking re-admission should write all the subjects in the public examinations and among both the attempts, the higher marks of the candidate would be considered.

The certificates issued to such students will not have any mention of categories like fail/compartmental/private or star marks. All the students, either passed in the first attempt or later, will get the same pass certificate without any discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the re-admitted students will be eligible for government-sponsored programmes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jagananna Gorumudda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.