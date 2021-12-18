BIE extends exam fee payment dates

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2021 00:48 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date for payment of examination fee for first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled to be held in March 2022.

In a statement on Friday, Board Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu said the last date for students for payment of examination fee without a fine in the office of their college principal is December 23. The principals should remit it to the BIE account through online transfer by December 24, while December 27 is the last date for submission of fee paid data in the RIO’s office.

Students can pay their exam fee with a fine of ₹120 by December 30, with a fine of ₹500 by January 4, 2022, with a fine of ₹1,000 by January 10, with a fine of ₹2,000 by January 17, with a fine of ₹3,000 by January 20 and with a fine of ₹5,000, till January 25.

These dates are applicable to both general and vocational students, previously failed students, attendance exempted candidates for Humanities only (without college study) and candidates who want to appear for the IPE in March with change of group.

Mr. Babu said there would not be any further extension of the examination fee dates.